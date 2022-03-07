DCP Kyari, others: ‘It is better for them to be convicted to enable them start serving their sentence’





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Prosecution counsel, Mr. Sunday, has on Monday prayed court to convict the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and other police officers, noting that it would enable them to start serving their sentence.

His words: “My lord, this sort of application by the Defence is to undermine the capacity of this court.

“This case to be considered on the basis of evidence before the court. I do not see how the 1st to 5th Defendants will be prejudiced since we are going to confront them with evidence against them”

“The most proper thing is to dispose the case against the 6th and 7th Defendants.

“It will be unjust and unfair to keep the two Defendants in custody, while waiting for conclusion of the trial of the others.

“It is better for them to be convicted to enable them to start serving their sentence”, the Prosecution added.

Meanwhile, DCP, Abba Kyari, who is facing drug trafficking charge, has begged the Federal High…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper