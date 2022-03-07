FG happy over N15bn NNPC funded Lagos-Badagry expressway





By Kingsley Adegboye

The Federal Government, weekend, expressed satisfaction over the progress of work done by the contractor handling the Lagos-Badagry expressway, which is funded by Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, under tax credit funding to the tune of N15 billion.

Director of Federal Highways in South West, Adedamola Kuti, who made this known during the inspection of Section 3 of the expressway, which begins from Agbara to Seme, to ascertain the level of work done, said the project, which is being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, is going as expected.

According to Kuti: “About 17 kilometres have been completed at various stretches on the Badagry bound lane, while measures are on to further speed up pace of construction works on the remaining sections. So far, NNPC funds have brought in a lot of relief to this job. We have been able to pay some of the outstanding bills for certified works that have been done. So, we have our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper