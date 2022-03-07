ICYMI: We’ve capacity to resolve issues in APC — Buhari





…Says no vacuum in Aso Rock as he jets to London

…Osinbajo in charge, he declares

…CECPC to decide on zoning this week

…Al-Makura denounces opposition to Buhari

…Senator Sani Musa intensifies consultations with stakeholders, others

By Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi

This is a decisive week for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Ahead of its March 26 National Convention, the party hierarchy is expected to iron out the issue of zoning of offices especially that of the national chairman and 2023 presidential ticket.

Jostling for both positions and the attendant bitter contests have flung the party to the edge of the precipice. Various camps in the party are at daggers-drawn over which of the three zones in the South should get the presidential ticket, and likewise, which of the three northern zones the national chairman should come from.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling APC has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper