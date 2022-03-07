Injustice cannot stand, APC women leader tells National Assembly





Hon. Stella Okotete

The National Women Representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Stella Okotete on Sunday, urged Nigerian lawmakers at both House of Representatives and the Senate to urgently revisit the amendments that led to the non-passage of the gender issue bills or risk losing the support of the bulk of Nigerian women.

In a statement she personally signed, the Women Leader expressed extreme dismay that of the 68 legislations, five bills that had the greatest interest of women at heart in promoting and mainstreaming at the center stage of governance, political party participation, and entrench their place in society was not only overlooked but was outrightly denied.

It reads in parts: “Is with an utmost heavy heart that we express our regrets on the failure of the National Assembly for rejecting all bill related gender issues during the voting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper