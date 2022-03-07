LASG tests 19,968 building materials to curb collapses





The Lagos State Government on Sunday said it conducted tests on 19,968 building materials in 2021 to curb cases of building collapse in the state.

General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL), Mr Olufunsho Elulade, also said that the agency would digitalise its operations this year for effective capturing of all project sites across the state.

Elulade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that materials testing was important to eliminate factors that causing building collapse and construction failures.

According to him, tests done included soil, water, steel and calibration, among others.

READ ALSO: Fire outbreak at Finance ministry building

“We undertake a lot of checks, we did 275 water samples test in 2021 to check the PH, the acidity or the salinity of the water,” he stated.

He added that the agency decentralised its operations with 14 registered private laboratories, but engaged the five best to test materials across the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper