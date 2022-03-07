New agric policy’ll wake up Nigerians, galvanize food production  -AFAN





By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-THE All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Monday, expressed optimism that new agric policy underway, National Agriculture Technology and Innovation Policy, NATIP, will wake up Nigerians and also galvanize food production.

Speaking with Vanguard, the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said the NATIP yet to be unveiled will be a game changer in the nation’s agricultural sector, and commended the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad, for the vision.

Ibrahim said: “The Agricultural Promotion Policy, APP, expired in 2020 and because of incompetence the former minister did not do a new policy. So this Minister (Abubakar) has just done the new policy, the National Agriculture Technology and Innovation Policy, NATIP, and we did a validation all over the country and we did the national one at the NAF center, it is from there that we get the National Agric Business Plan,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper