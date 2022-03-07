Northern youth group endorses Emefiele for President





.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Northern group known as the Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum has called on Dr. Godwin Emefiele, the serving Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) to aspire for the number one seat in the country.

The group at a rally organized in Kaduna said that the essence of their gathering and street procession was to call on Emefiele to vie for the number one seat in Nigeria.

While addressing the Journalist, the Spokesperson of the group, Comrade Aliyu Muhammad Sani said the group was a coalition of forty (40) socio-cultural, socio-political and socio-economic groups with members spread across all the wards of the 19 Northern states and the FCT Abuja.

Comrade Sani their reasons for calling on the CBN Governor to contest were his “introduction of the Ancho-Borrowers Scheme which had helped to massively reduce poverty that was seen to be endemic in our region through the provision of farm inputs and one digit interest rate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper