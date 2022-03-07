Police begin probe as fashion designer goes missing after boarding BRT bus





Ayanwole Oluwabamise, the missing BRT passenger.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged disappearance of Ayanwole Oluwabamise, a 22-year-old lady, who boarded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, in a statement, weekend, disclosed this as he said the command has commenced an investigation.

It was gathered that the alleged victim, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who works as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah and spends weekends at Ota, Ogun State, with her sister, was returning to Ota when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Sensing danger as the bus did not pick any other passenger at subsequent bus stops, Oluwabamise engaged a friend using voice notes on her phone.

The voice notes showed that the bus driver said he liked Oluwabamise and asked for her name and other details.

She told her friend to pray for her as she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper