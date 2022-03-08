Affirmative action should be centered more in the grassroot, says Obidike





As we celebrate 2022 International women’s day, Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC National Strategic Lobby Committee and the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups has urged the leaders to center affirmative action more in the grassroot to promote women participation in leadership.

Obidike Chukwuebuka made this statement through his verified Facebook handle said,” There is no doubt that gender plays a significant role in promoting or retarding a society’s development process and it’s a common culture for women to be under men in Africa which limits opportunity for women for strive in a patriarchy nation like Nigeria.

He advised Men and women to see their roles as essential but not as superior, and each institution should afford to recognize each actor’s roles and accord appropriate reward and benefits. Also, women should not just strive to make a point by attaining positions outside the home, thereby having…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper