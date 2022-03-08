Constitution Amendment: Wives of Governors storm NASS, join other protesting women over rejected bills





.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

WIVES of the thirty-six State Governors yesterday stormed the National Assembly and joined other protesting women and activists to express their disdain and disappointment over last week’s rejection of women-related bills at the plenary session.

The Governors’ wives and other women converged on the entrance of the National to protest against what they termed, injustice on the female gender.

Earlier yesterday, the wives of the Governors in a statement signed by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, NGWF and First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs Bisi Fayemi as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, had condemned in very strong terms, what they described as brazen discrimination against Nigerian women.

Also Read:

PDP blasts APC over leadership crisis

The wives of the Governors, who had vowed to occupy the National Assembly, said that as those who form half of the population of the country, their voices and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper