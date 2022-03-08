Fuel scarcity:NANS constitutes Taskforce on product monitoring 





File image of queues at a Lagos filling station.



*Warns against any price hike

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- AGAINST the backdrop of ongoing fuel scarcity in the country,the National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS,has constituted a task force to monitor sale and distribution of the product.

This came as the students’ body vowed not to allow any price increment, warning that such attempt would compel it to mobilise against proponents of such idea.

It lamented the stress and suffering Nigerians have undergone since the commencement of fuel scarcity on 8th February.

National President of NANS, Comrade Sunday Asefon, who addressed newsmen on the lingering fuel scarcity in Nigeria, said NANS has rejected and would continue to firmly oppose any attempt to increase th petroleum pump price in the country.

He also disclosed NANS has concluded plans to innagurate Independent Task Force to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper