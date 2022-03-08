Housing deficit: Developer tasks government on land documentation





—-Says more construction of high rise buildings will address deficit

By Kingsley Adegboye

To solve the lingering problem of Nigeria’s huge housing deficit, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Island Properties popularly known as WIP Africa, a Lagos-based renowned real estate development firm, Mr Tade Cash, has called on the government to simplify the process of land documentation, just as he believes that encouraging construction of high rise buildings in the country will address the deficit.

Tade spoke on the sidelines of the company’s ‘get together’ to appreciate its marketers who performed wonderfully well last year. The event took place in Maryland, Lagos last weekend.

According WIP Africa boss, “Even before I stepped into real estate business I have been hearing of housing deficit. The truth of the matter is that housing deficit is only an effect, and if you are trying to treat an effect without treating the cause of that thing, you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper