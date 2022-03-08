International Women’s Day: Group celebrates Osinbajo on 65th birthday





… Calls on Women-friendly VP to declare for Presidency

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is 65-year-old today, on a day the world is celebrating women; the 2022 International Women’s Day with the theme, #BreakTheBias.

To honour the ‘God fearing man, on his day, a female support group, ‘S.M.A.R.T WOMEN FOR PYO’, has called on the V P to use the opportunity of the double celebration to declare his intention to run for the highest office in the land.

Int’l Women’s SWEER Global Farms assures support for women farmers

While noting that Osinbajo has the qualities, the required experience and the credentials to step into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari, the group said Nigerian women across all divides are ready to roll out their machinery in support of the VP ’, because of his ‘He for She’ posture amongst other qualities.

According to the co-conveners of the group, Bunmi Oke and Folake Aina, it is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper