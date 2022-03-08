IWD: Help women gain power, economic success — Aisha Buhari





The wife of Nigeria’s president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on Nigerians to support processes that help women gain power and economic success.

Buhari said through this, the interests and values of the female gender would be better represented in the country.

Reports have it that she spoke at the First Edition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Women Leadership Lecture Series on Tuesday in Lagos.

The lecture which had the theme: “Breaking the Bias – Accelerating Business and Economic Growth Through Inclusion,” was organised to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Buhari was represented by Hajia Aisha Aminu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.

She said unless women had access to empowerment opportunities that allowed them to gain education and join the workforce, many countries would not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper