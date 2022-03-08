No court in Nigeria has jurisdiction to proceed on Nnamdi Kanu’s case — IPOB





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The legal team of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday said IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was suffered by extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria, therefore that no court in Nigeria, has the jurisdiction to proceed on the matter.

The IPOB lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, after they visited Kanu, at the Department of State Service, DSS, facility in Abuja, last Sunday.

He argued that the extraordinary rendition violated subsisting Nigerian laws.

Ejiofor narrated that; “Our exclusive interaction offered us the unique opportunity to brainstorm on strategic legal dynamics on all pending IPOB cases, with particular regard to the envisaged possible outcome of the 8th April 2022 scheduled proceedings.

“Needless to reiterate the fact that no Court in Nigeria has the jurisdiction to proceed with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper