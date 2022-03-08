Opinion: Condemnation of the national assembly’s rejection of bills seeking gender equality





By Funmi Falana

Today, 8th March 2022 is International Women’s Day but what exactly does an average Nigerian woman get to celebrate? The recent rejection of about five (5) gender equality bills that sought to alter the Constitution by the National Assembly on Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022 has once again brought to the fore the need to consistently challenge the systemic ills and oppression our patriarchal society imposes on women as well as the urgent need to revamp and purge our democratic system of recondite bias.

The decision of the National Assembly to reject the gender equality bills engendered severe criticism, backlash and even protest from concerned and disgruntled members of the society as well as civil society groups. The Deputy Minority Whip of the House, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who is the only female member of the body of principal officers of the house and sponsored some of the rejected bills, was reported to have been extremely disappointed with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper