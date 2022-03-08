PDP blasts APC over leadership crisis





By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has again warned aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, for various positions in the 2023 general elections to have a rethink owing to what it called the legally-defunct status of the party.

This is as the party said, “the unilateral dismissal and replacement of Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni with his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello by President Muhammadu Buhari as chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, confirms that the CECPC is an illegal creation that lacks statutory powers, authority, and legitimacy of party leadership.”

In a statement signed by spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP noted that President Buhari’s action “confirms that the APC is not a political party under our laws but a Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, which became legally non-operational when in December 8, 2020, it dissolved its national, state as well as local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper