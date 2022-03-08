Russia absent at UN court hearing on Ukrainian ‘genocide’





Ukraine on Monday sought an emergency order from the United Nations’ highest court to halt hostilities on its territory.

It argued that Russia which boycotted the hearing had falsely applied genocide law to justify its invasion.

The hearing was held at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without legal representation for Russia.

“The fact that Russia’s seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law: they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country,’’ Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych said.

The court said it regretted Russia’s non-attendance.

After Ukraine presented its arguments on Monday the court said it would start deliberations and rule “as soon as possible’’.

Countries usually, but not always, follow the court’s orders, which are legally binding.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands did not reply to a request for comment.

After the hearing, Korynevych stressed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper