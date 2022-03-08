Sack of Umahi: PDP ‘ll never come close to seat of power in Ebonyi — APC





greatest legal pronouncements in Nigerian Political history – PDP Chieftain

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Simbad Ogbuatu has said that the PDP will never come close to the seat of power in the State.

Ogbuatu was reacting to the Federal High Court ruling, sacking Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe from office.

According to him: “No matter the back door approach, PDP can never smell Government House, Ebonyi State, abusing a court process just to get a judgement whereas a court of same power has earlier passed/delivered judgement on same matter can never work.

“If not the purpose of distraction, has PDP got any other thing to gain? Absolutely no. Instead of wailing, they should go and appeal the earlier judgement as delivered on 28th February 2022 by Justice Henry Njoku of Abakaliki Federal High Court.

"It…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper