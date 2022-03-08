Senate tasks INEC on voting by inmates of correctional centres 





The Senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explore the possibilities of allowing Nigerians serving sentences in correctional centres to vote during general elections.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue) at Tuesday’s plenary.

Presenting the motion, Moro said that inmates of Correctional Centres were Nigerian citizens who should be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights of voting during elections.

“The Senate notes that certain human rights are inalienable and come naturally with the birth of the individual.

“One of such rights is that of citizenship, incarceration though is one of the legal grounds of depriving a person or an offender in custody of certain rights, the right of citizenship cannot at any point be taken away.

“Citizenship as encapsulated under the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) comes with many defined rights and civic responsibilities, one of which is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper