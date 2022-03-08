The Christian and responsibility (2)





Okowa

By Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

The first part of this piece published on Friday posits that citizens are under obligation to obey the laws of the land

THE rest of the population avoid paying tax and for the same reason that the Jews detested paying it – that governments are corrupt, wasteful, and inefficient. But the word of God does not excuse Christians from this responsibility under any circumstance.

Christians are supposed to model the right example as the light of the world (Matthew 5:14). We are to let our “light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). It is incumbent on us to ensure that our works survive the purifying fire of the Holy Spirit “for we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Cor. 5:10).

For every Christ follower who wants to hear the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper