APC Chairmanship: Remain focused, continue consultations and don’t be distracted, Akeredolu tells Sani Musa 

Says APC needs a National Chairman that is energetic, accessible, people-oriented with capacity to sit down, listen and interact with party members.

Describes him as the kind of leader APC needs now to progress ahead of 2023 general elections

As Musa Visits the Governor, intensifies Consultations with Stakeholders, Leaders of the Party

***Unfolds his Blueprint for APC as National Chairman

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN of Ondo state has asked the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East to remain focused, continue with the consultations process and should not be distracted.

Speaking yesterday when he received Musa, a frontline APC chairmanship aspirant who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Alagbaka, Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu stressed that as the APC holds its National Convention this month, the ruling party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper