APC crisis: Bello may be ratified as acting chairman by NEC next Tuesday





,

•Confusion over National Secretary’s resignation

•I can’t speak for him— Gov Bello

•We won’t resign until Buhari says so —Akpanudoedehe

•We can’t go to the convention as a divided entity —APC Senate caucus

•Al’Makura canvasses more female participation

By Clifford Ndujhe, Politics Editor, Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi & Dirisu Yakubu

THE ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is dancing on the edge of the cliff, following Monday’s taking over of its affairs by Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello as acting chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC.

Now, the March 26 National Conference is facing a fresh threat. The party cannot have a valid national convention as scheduled unless the National Executive Committee, NEC, ratifies Bello’s appointment or allows Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State to resume his seat as CECPC national chairman.

According to Article 13.3(v) of the APC Constitution 2014, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper