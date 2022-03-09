ATCON lists steps to protect critical national infrastructure





By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria has to take full advantage of modern technology in addressing challenges confronting its Critical Infrastructure, Monuments and Business Assets. That is the position of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON.

The position which was canvassed by President of the association, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani tends to remind governments at all levels to embrace technological innovations which can help the government maintain critical assets that are the mainstay of the economy.

Critical National Infrastructure is assets, services and systems that support the economic, political and social life of a nation. They cut across every sector necessary to maintain normalcy in daily life. The sectors include: ICT, Energy, Financial, Commercial Facilities, Critical Manufacturing, Dams, Emergency Services, Food and Agriculture, Chemicals Supply,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper