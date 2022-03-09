How Nigerian Agricultural Sector Can Be Revived





Nigeria’s agric-tech firm, YEELDA has said the agric sector must make a critical turn to use of technology both mechanical and ICT to fully take advantage of the country’s agricultural potential.

The CEO of the company made this known during the Nigeria Agricultural Mechanization Exhibition held in Ogun state from the 16th to 18th of February, 2022. The event was organized to connect equipment manufacturers, equipment vendors, mechanization service providers, financial institutions, policymakers, and key government officials in the agribusiness value chain in Nigeria with the aim of facilitating collaboration and delivering solutions that will help leverage technology, network market, and attract structured and innovative financing for agribusiness in Nigeria. The event was duly attended by delegates of the Vice President of The Republic of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Executive Governor of Ogun State Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper