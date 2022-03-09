Is agitation for Biafra by IPOB enough reason to deny S-East presidency?





•Power shift to S-East will end agitation for Biafra —Ohuabunwa

•Presidency to S-East will douse agitation; integrate Ndigbo into mainstream of governance in Nigeria —ADF •S-East can produce Nigeria president without prejudice to agitation —Emekesiri, IPOB founder

•IPOB is a minority opinion, can’t stop Ndigbo as president —Ohanaeze Ndigbo

•Biafra agitation not an excuse to deny Ndigbo presidency —Prof. Igwe

•Igbo must build bridges of friendship, alliances with other zones —Ozobu

•Politicians using IPOB to play games with Igbo —Nwafor

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Dennis Agbo, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Peter Okutu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Chinedu Adonu, Chinonso Alozie, Ikechukwu Odu & Steve Oko

ENUGU—BY this time next year, Nigerians will elect a new president to replace President Muhammadu Buhari whose tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

As Nigeria marches towards 2023, the clamour by the people of the South-East region to produce…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper