Is agitation for Biafra by IPOB enough reason to deny S-East presidency?

By
Headliners
-
6


Why ESN, Ebubeagu can't work together - IPOB
IPOB Umuchukw unified 1

•Power shift to S-East will end agitation for Biafra —Ohuabunwa 

•Presidency to S-East will douse agitation; integrate Ndigbo into mainstream of governance in Nigeria —ADF •S-East can produce Nigeria president without prejudice to agitation —Emekesiri, IPOB founder

 •IPOB is a minority opinion, can’t stop Ndigbo as president —Ohanaeze Ndigbo

•Biafra agitation not an excuse to deny Ndigbo presidency —Prof. Igwe

•Igbo must build bridges of friendship, alliances with other zones —Ozobu

•Politicians using IPOB to play games with Igbo —Nwafor 

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Dennis Agbo, Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Peter Okutu, Ugochukwu Alaribe, Chinedu Adonu, Chinonso Alozie, Ikechukwu Odu & Steve Oko 

ENUGU—BY this time next year, Nigerians will elect a new president to replace President Muhammadu Buhari whose tenure ends on May 29, 2023. 

As Nigeria  marches towards 2023, the clamour by the people of the South-East region to produce…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR