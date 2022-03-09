Plane carrying Donald Trump made emergency landing after engine failure 





Former President Donald Trump’s plane made an emergency landing on Saturday evening following his speech at a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat in New Orleans, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The plane was in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes before one of the engines failed and the pilot of the private plane decided to turn around and return to the New Orleans airport, one of the sources said. The plane was en route to Palm Beach, Fla., where Trump resides at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Audio of the communications between the pilot and the air traffic control tower revealed that the landing was described as “emergency in nature,” according to the source, who had been briefed on the recording. However, another person familiar with the recording disputed that the word “emergency” was used.

Once the plane was on the ground, the RNC scrambled and reached out to a donor and found the former president another plane.

Vanguard…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper