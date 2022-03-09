Police arrest 200 suspected bandits in Kaduna





Arms and ammunition recovered from bandits, armed robbery suspected display by the Kaduna State Police Command, in Kaduna. March 9, 2022. PHOTO: NAN

The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives have arrested 200 suspected bandits and 20 armed robbery suspects between January and March.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, announced this during a news briefing at the Command’s Headquarters on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Jalige also disclosed that the Command recovered 18 AK47 Rifles, 2,000 Live Ammunitions of different Caliber, 11 Pump Action Guns, 10 Locally Fabricated Pistols, 140 Shotguns, 12-Guage Cartridges, seven Motor Vehicles of different brand and nine motorcycles.

“It is pertinent that we often have an interface with you to showcase our achievements in the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes to the public.

“These accomplishments are not without the assurances of your unalloyed support and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper