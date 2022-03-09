Russia Invasion: Safety corridor in Ukraine works successfully for the first time





For the first time since the war in Ukraine began, a safety corridor had been used to successfully evacuate thousands of civilians trapped inside the town of Sumy in north-eastern Ukraine.

However, just hours beforehand, at least 21 people, including two children, were killed in Russian airstrikes on the town.

“In some localities, residential buildings were bombed,’’ Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of Sumy’s regional administration, said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that several buildings had been destroyed when a bomb exploded near the city centre.

Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in what Zhyvytskyi described as “unequal combat with the Russian military’’

The information could not be independently verified.

The Russian military enforced a ceasefire earlier on Tuesday and opened so-called “humanitarian corridors’’ in five cities.

These include the capital Kiev, the major cities of Chernihiv and Kharkiv, Sumy and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper