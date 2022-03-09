Subomi Balogun, a banking giant at 88 





Subomi Balogun

By Babajide Komolafe

In spite of the disparaging acts of a few charlatans across the disciplines in the geo-polity, there still abound in the land, men of character and value, the thought of whose principles and actions ignite hope.

In this pack is Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun who turns 88 years old today. Otunba Balogun is the audacious banking entrepreneur and founder of the FCMB Group, the parent company of First City Monument Bank Limited, one of the prominent Nigerian banking brands.

Call him a symbol of the true Nigerian dream, and you would be stating the obvious. That dream encapsulates warm relationships with and accommodation for people of other ethnicities, religions and cultural values, patriotism and visioning, – vital ingredient in the founding and nurturing of enterprises, as well as the spirit of altruism and help for others in need. In all these, the beloved Olori Omo-Oba Akile Ijebu, has quite an impressive record.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper