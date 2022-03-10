[Advertorial] U. J KANAYO HAS NO OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE COLLAPSED ONE-STOREY BUILDING AT OKPANAM, ASABA, DELTA STATE





This is to debunk the rumour that the one-storey building at Okpanam, Asaba, Delta State which collapsed on the 11th day of January 2022, belongs to Our Client, U. J Kanayo.

This fact is that the said building at Okpanam, Asaba, Delta State which collapsed on the 11th day of January 2022 neither belongs to our client nor Salvation Ministries, contrary to speculations making the rounds that Our Client have acquired ownership of the property. Our Client and Salvation Ministries are cotenant in the building. Specifically, Our Client recently leased the Ground Floor of the subject property for a period of three years commencing January 2022. The general public should therefore discountenance any rumour contrary to the above stated fact.

Our Client condoles with the families of those who lost their lives and indeed, have taken the necessary steps to show his sympathy. Our Client also appreciates the key role Salvation Ministries has played in ensuring the treatment and recovery…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper