Anglican Church dismisses priest over alleged misconduct





An empty church

The Anglican Diocese on the Niger, Anambra, has sacked one of its priests, Lumenkristi Eboh, over alleged misconduct and disobedience.

The Deputy Chancellor, Sir Ben Uzuegbu, made the announcement on behalf of the Bishop, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, at a news conference on Thursday in Onitsha.

Uzuegbu said the priest absconded when he was invited by the Bishop to give explanations to allegations brought against him.

He added that efforts to restore him to face his work in the church as an ordained priest proved abortive as he continued with his unwholesome lifestyle

“The Bishop on the Niger is besieged with lots of petitions against Lumenkristi Eboh. All the petitions border on acts of impropriety and unwholesome conduct not expected of a priest.

“A panel was set up to look into the allegations and he was placed on suspension while the matter was being looked into. He also refused to make himself available to answer to the petitions.

“When he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper