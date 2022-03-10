CIS, AFEX sign MoU, insist on ethical standards for commodity brokers





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has said it is looking to introduce a strict ethical standard for commodity brokers.

The integrity and professionalism make up one of the components of the Memorandum of Understanding jointly signed in Abuja on Tuesday by CIS and AFEX, a platform that harnesses Africa’s commodities and talent to build shared wealth and prosperity.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony, the President and Chairman of Council, CIS, Mr Tunde Amolegbe, said: “Integrity, ethics and professionalism run through every single activity we do. Of course, that is also what is expected as we now partner with AFEX, and we now bring on board, commodity brokers into our institute.

“The standard which we have set for other professionals playing in other marketplaces is not going to be watered down. As a matter of fact, I will make bold to say that it is probably going to be tightened even more in the case of the…





