Crisis: NURTW warns against interference, asks Sanwo-Olu to wade in

By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

Leaders and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos State Council have called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do everything within his power to forestall a repeat of the bloody crisis in Lagos.

They alleged that the ongoing interference of the union’s National body in the Lagos NURTW’s affairs could trigger bloody violence as witnessed recently in the state, saying the leadership of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo doesn’t need external factors to avert mayhem.

The concerned drivers union, who stormed Marina, Lagos House to protest the alleged interference by external forces, said that Lagos NURTW doesn’t want what they described as “meddlesomeness”.

The union members, who were received by the Governor, also called on the governor to discourage interference in the union’s matter, saying the management of the state tricycle operations is not within the powers of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper