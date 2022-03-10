CVR: INEC registers 111,762 fresh voters in Adamawa





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has recorded 111,762 fresh online registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Adamawa.

Kassim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Yola.

He said the commission also recorded appreciable milestones during the exercise including 2,983 voter reviews; 9,512 information updates, 14,434 transfers and 3,427 Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collections.

Others were the replacement of 5,147 loss cards and 2,032 defaced card as well as 454 special registrations by people with disabilities.

“As at 7:00 a.m. on March 7, 2022, we recorded a total of 111,762 online registrations with 83,395 completed,” he said.

Geidam said the commission had decentralized PVC to registration areas at ward levels and urged the people to avail themselves of the opportunity to register.

