Domestic violence: Lagos govt commences publication of s3x offenders’ identities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced the publication of details of sex offenders in the state to serve as deterrence to others.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour- Adeniyi, who disclosed this during a press conference at the agency’s office on Thursday, added that the measure was also in furtherance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance to all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

The details according to the Executive Secretary includes; the name and picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offence as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

Vivour-Adeniyi, noted that this was in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly section 42 which provides that the Agency is to periodically publish details of Sex convicts in the state.

She also said letters of advisory have been issued to local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper