El-Zakzaky: Uproar looms in Abuja over non-release of Shi’ite leader’s travel documents, Group warns

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

An advocacy group, Concerned Abuja Indigenes, has warned that the prolonged seizure of the international passports of the supreme leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, by the authorities would lead to street protests that are capable of throwing Nigeria’s capital city into chaos.

The leader of CAI, Mr Ayedo Abdul, who raised the alarm at a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said the government’s alleged denial of the couple an opportunity to seek medical attention abroad has undermined their health and fundamental human rights.

According to the group, the non-release of their travel documents seven months after they were discharged and acquitted by the Kaduna State High Court would trigger a massive uproar that is capable of turning the FCT into what he called a “battleground.”

