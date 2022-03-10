Ex-President Obasanjo lauds Gov Uzodimma on developmental strides in Imo





.

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma on the laudable developmental strides that Imo State is witnessing under his administration.

The past President paid the compliment during his 85th birthday celebration, hosted by the first family of Imo State at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Imo State.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, the former President called for improved engagements with genuinely frustrated militant members of society to de-escalate conflict and promote peace.

Also Read:

APC edges out Modu Sheriff, Yari, others, zones Chairmanship to North Central

We’ll continue to occupy NASS until demands are met ― Nigerian women

Governor Hope Uzodimma on his part thanked the former President for his support and his political journey through the years. “Baba, as he is fondly called, remains a pan-Nigerian who has contributed greatly to the progress, development and unity of our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper