FG seeks US funding for Nigeria’s natural gas development





Timipre Sylva

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

With European countries facing gas supply challenges due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has urged the USA government to support the funding of natural gas development in Nigeria as an alternative source of energy to Europe.

Chief Sylva who spoke during a meeting with the US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, on the side-line of the ongoing Ceraweek, in Houston Texas said the collaboration between the US and Nigeria in this area would be of immense benefits to both countries as well as the entire globe.

A statement by the Senior Adviser (Media & Communications) to Minister of State Petroleum Resource, Horatius Egua, yesterday, quoted Chief Sylva as saying that “It is in the interests of the global community that there is an alternative supply of gas to Europe. The challenge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper