How assailants burnt another Ogun monarch over land tussle





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

UNKNOWN assailants have reportedly burnt the Baale of Olowe Gbagura in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Akin Muheedeen to death

This was coming barely two months after the gruesome murder of the Olu of Agodo, Oba Ayinde Odetola, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the community head had gone out to observe the Islamic Morning Prayer (Subhi), when fire was discovered within his compound.

Family sources said the man was killed by some unknown persons, who they said broke a window to gain access to where the man was assassinated.

They were of the belief that the assailants set the man ablaze after killing him.

It was gathered that the deceased Baale had an issue with some people over land matters.

It was gathered that the village head was recently arrested and arraigned for his alleged involvement in a tussle with some individuals claiming ownership of a land he was equally…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper