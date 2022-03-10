How CBN’s forex policy will defend Naira — GTB





CBN Headquarters in Abuja

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The recent move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address inadequate foreign exchange (FX) in the economy through the targeted non-oil export revenue of $200 billion will buoy the apex bank’s capacity to defend the Naira.

This was the position of investment analysts at Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCo) in a report titled: “Nigeria Macro-economic Outlook for 2022”.

Besides the new policy thrust of the apex bank, they said that diaspora remittance inflow, also expected to support the apex bank’s ability to defend the Naira, would increase on the continuation of the Naira-4-Dollar initiative.

Recall that the CBN recently introduced two policies to improve FX liquidity in the market – non-oil FX rebate scheme and RT200 FX programme. While the former is a special local currency rebate scheme for non-oil exporters who sell export proceeds into the I&E window, the latter will entail the establishment of a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper