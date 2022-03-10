IWD 2022: Govs’ wives vow to pressurise federal, state lawmakers, husbands to do the right thing 





By Dayo Johnson, Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi, Gabriel Ewepu, Rotimi Ojomoyela & Shina Abubakar

•I stand “Gidigba” with women —Akeredolu

•As ActionAid calls on NASS to reconsider rejected Gender Bills

•Akeredolu’s wife calls for constitution that is fair to women

•Don’t take your femininity for granted, Oyetola charges women

•SDP governorship flag bearer urges women to desist from vote buying

•Nigeria can’t progress by shutting women out, says Akpoti-Uduaghan

WIVES of the thirty- six State Governors have vowed to occupy the National Assembly to express their disdain and disappointment over last week’s rejection of women-related bills at plenary session.

In a statement signed Tuesday by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, NGWF and first Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, to mark the International Women’s Day, they condemned in very strong terms, what they described as brazen discrimination against Nigerian…





