JAMB insists it ‘ll not extend 2022 UTME/DE registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the ongoing 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise scheduled to end on 26th March, will not be extended.

The board disclosed this in a statement by its Head of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin in Abuja on Thursday.

Benjamin said the time scheduled for the registration exercise from Feb. 19 to March 26, was the only window allotted by relevant authorities to the board to conduct the exercise.

He said that registration and examination dates were not fixed arbitrarily but through a consensus of opinions of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies.

He added that before the commencement of registration or examination for any given year, all public examinations bodies were invited to a roundtable where they were expected to agree on the timetable of activities for each examination agency and which must be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper