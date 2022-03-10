Misconduct: NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has suspended its Lagos chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, indefinitely over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

The development followed earlier query sent to the NURTW boss in Lagos over alleged meddlesomenes in Union matters, as well as protest staged by Mc Oluomo supporters during which they accused the union at national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

It was gatgered that the national body of the union had therefore, directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to State Secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

According to the national body, the decision to suspend MC Oluomo, as contained in a letter sent to him, aimed at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper