Oil price rise worsens crude oil theft in Nigeria





• Local producers call for govt action

By Prince Okafor

There are indications that oil theft may be escalating as a result of sharp rises in price at the international market. Consequently, indigenous oil producers have called on the Federal Government to urgently tackle the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta, which is impacting negatively on their operations.

According to the producers their investments and the progress recorded over the years in Nigeria’s upstream oil sector, are gradually being eroded by oil theft syndrome.

An executive in one of the indigenous oil firms who said, “People are making petrodollars on the high seas, while we are experiencing fall in production volumes”.

The price of the international benchmark, Brent Crude, for a better part of 2021 and this year has been above $70 per barrel mark, jumping 7-year high to over $100 per barrel last week.

Nigeria’s Bonny Light, a favourite of refineries, and the country’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper