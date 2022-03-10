Russia: Singaporeans risk life imprisonment for joining Ukraine military





Singaporean citizens are prohibited by law to travel or attempt to travel to Ukraine to partake in hostilities, with the punishment set to range from 15 years to life in prison.

The Singaporean Foreign Ministry, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said this on Thursday.

“We will like to highlight that it is an offence for any person, whilst in Singapore, to wage, attempt to wage.

“Or by abetting the waging of war, against the government of any power with which Singapore is not at war,” the ministry said, as quoted by The Straits Times newspaper.

Singapore’s criminal code punishes the involvement of citizens in foreign hostilities with a prison sentence from 15 years to life, as well as a fine, according to the report.

“For citizens of Singapore, in particular, even if they committed these acts whilst outside Singapore, they will be legally deemed to have committed them as if in Singapore, and hence liable for an offence,’’ the statement read.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper