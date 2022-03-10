Scarcity of aviation fuel over soon – Kyari, GMD NNPC





…high airfares may force airlines to shutdown operations-DG, NCAA

…from N190 to N670 per litre, we can’t survive-Airline Operators

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Group Managing Director, GMD, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari has given a ray of hope to the lingering scarcity of aviation fuel, saying it will end soon.

The came as the Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Shuaibu Nuhu said that airline operations might be forced to shut down due to high airfares.

Speaking at a special investigative meeting of the House of Representatives chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase on Thursday on the fuel crisis, Kyari said there was no excuse for the escalating prices.

The GMD however said it was not possible to reduce the price to N200 per litre as the mechanism was controlled by market forces.

The meeting was also attended by the House Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Upstream, Jet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper