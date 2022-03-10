Terrorists attack Kaduna community, kill 3, abduct 2 women





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A large number of terrorists have attacked Fumigi street.in Ungwan Galadima, Gonin Gora, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna state.

They killed 3 locals and abducted two women.

Rev.Joseph John Hayab, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN), in Kaduna State said the terrorists raided the community in the early hours of Thursday.

He alleged that the terrorists operated for about an hour in the community.

“Those killed by the bandits are Aminu Bege and his son as well as a neighbour,” he said.

A local said, “there were gunshots all over the place, the terrorists operated freely and left with their abductees.”

“The bandits are now killing their victims in order to put fear in the people,” he said.

The Police were yet to react to the development.

