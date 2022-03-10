The Christian and responsibility (3)





By Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

The second part of this piece published Monday posits that our desire for societal transformation begins through transformed individuals

AS ambassadors for Christ (2 Cor. 5:20), we have a responsibility to model Christ before the world so that when people see us, they see Christ. Our lives ought to be distinctively different from those of non-Christians.

A Christian is known by his commitment to inner purity and moral excellence. That means that we are to “be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world” (Phil 2:15). Daniel and Joseph are great models for Christians in the marketplace.

Indeed, the term Christian was first used to describe the believers at Antioch because their lifestyles mirrored that of Jesus Christ (Acts 11:26). As the salt of the earth, we are expected to have a cleansing, seasoning, and preserving effect on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper