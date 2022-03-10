Yahaya Bello, shield of APC in Nigeria, says Senate President





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, described the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the “shield” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While stressing the invaluable contribution of the Kogi State Governor to the growth of the ruling party, Lawan said it was in order to say “Yahaya Bello is the ‘Sarkin Yaki’ of APC in Nigeria.

Lawan said this during the formal commissioning of Senator Yakubu Oseni’s constituency projects across Kogi Central.

Present at the commissioning were: Senator Smart Adeyemi, Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho, Tijani Damisa, among other federal lawmakers.

“The Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is the Shield of APC in Nigeria, and therefore he is the Sarkin Yaki of APC in Nigeria,” t said, while commending the good works he met on ground in Kogi State.

He specifically commended Senator Yakubu Oseni for being invaluable to the 9th Senate despite being a first term lawmaker,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper